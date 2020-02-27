Renville County HRA/EDA to focus on Facebook marketing at next Lunch-and-Learn event

OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Renville County Housing and Redevelopment Authority and the Economic Development Authority (HRA/EDA) announced that its next Lunch-and-Learn event will be centered around Facebook marketing.
The event, which is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. on March 11 at the Renville Community Center, will include a presentation by Jackie Kaufenberg, a social media strategist and content writer with Vivid Image.
Kaufenberg’s presentation will focus on Facebook marketing, including:
- Creating a social media strategy;
- What type of content to post;
- Increasing engagement; and
- Beyond organic posts — Facebook ads.
This event is free and open to the public. Lunch will also be provided for attendees.
Anyone interested in attending is required to RSVP to assist with lunch count. Those interested in attending can RSVP by calling (320) 523-3656 or by emailing EDA@renvillecountymn.com.
The Renville County HRA/EDA plans to host Lunch-and-Learn events on the second Wednesday of each month with presentations on topics that are relevant to starting, operating or expanding a business in Renville County.
Interested parties can visit Renville County’s website and the Renville County Housing and Economic Development page on Facebook for more information, including future locations and topics.
