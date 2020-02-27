Rep. Jack Considine announces he will not seek reelection following expiration of current term

“Serving in the Legislature and advocating for the values we all share as Minnesotans has been an incredible honor, but it’s time to move on and enjoy everything else life has to offer,” Considine said. “I’m deeply grateful to the community members in the Mankato area who’ve afforded me the chance to do rewarding work supporting students, seniors, working families, people with disabilities, other vulnerable Minnesotans, and those looking for redemption and a second chance at success. These issues are more important than ever, and I plan to remain engaged and vocal about our need to deliver on them, but I won’t be doing it from a committee table or the House Floor. Instead, it will be someone else’s turn to serve, and I look forward to more time being a grandpa.”