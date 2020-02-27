Rep. Jack Considine announces he will not seek reelection following expiration of current term

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Rep. Jack Considine (DFL – Mankato) announced Wednesday that he will not seek reelection to the Minnesota House of Representatives.
“Serving in the Legislature and advocating for the values we all share as Minnesotans has been an incredible honor, but it’s time to move on and enjoy everything else life has to offer,” Considine said. “I’m deeply grateful to the community members in the Mankato area who’ve afforded me the chance to do rewarding work supporting students, seniors, working families, people with disabilities, other vulnerable Minnesotans, and those looking for redemption and a second chance at success. These issues are more important than ever, and I plan to remain engaged and vocal about our need to deliver on them, but I won’t be doing it from a committee table or the House Floor. Instead, it will be someone else’s turn to serve, and I look forward to more time being a grandpa.”
Considine is a third-term lawmaker who serves House District 19B, which includes Mankato and Eagle Lake.
During his time in the House of Representatives, Considine has fought to increase wages for home care workers, advocated for strong funding for public education, investments in key public infrastructure, expanded health care access and affordability, economic opportunities in the greater Mankato area and criminal justice reform
Considine served as the chair of the newly established House Corrections Committee in 2019 whose goal was to improve safety and outcomes in Minnesota’s prisons, jails and community supervision programs.
Before being elected in 2014, Considine served on the Mankato City Council for 16 years, in addition to having previously worked as a behavior analyst at the Minnesota Security Hospital in St. Peter and as a jail program coordinator and counselor for the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.
Rep. Jack Considine ended his news release Wednesday by encouraging constituents to remain in touch with the representative through the remainder of his term, which is scheduled to end in January 2021. Considine can be contacted via email at rep.jack.considine@house.mn or by calling his Capitol office at (651) 296-3248.
