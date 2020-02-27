Tickets on sale for 2020 Beer, Brats & Bourbon event

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Feeding Our Communities Partners announced that tickets are now on sale for the 2020 Beer, Brats & Bourbon event.
The event, which is presented by United Prairie Bank, is scheduled for June 18 in Suites F and G at the BackPack Central Warehouse in North Mankato.
This year’s event will feature live music, exclusive bourbon tasting, breweries, grilled fare, games and much more.
New to this year’s event is the option to add VIP Access for an additional $20 to receive priority parking, early admission, charcuterie, exclusive VIP-only tastings and additional perks throughout the event. VIP Access level tickets are available in a limited quantity.
Community members who are interested in purchasing their VIP Access or general admission level tickets can do so by visiting the Beer, Brats & Bourbon event website.
