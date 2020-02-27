Waseca Police notifying public of registered sex offender moving to city

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Waseca Police Department notifies the public of a registered sex offender moving to the city.
36-year-old Mark Wayne Petersen is relocating to Waseca from Waterville.
Officials say Petersen is moving to a residence on the northwest side of town on Saturday.
He was convicted of engaging in sexual contact with a known female teenager but has fully served his sentence.
The Waseca Police Department says it is working with the department of corrections to set up a date for a community notification meeting.
