Waseca Police notifying public of registered sex offender moving to city
By Kelsey Barchenger | February 27, 2020 at 2:26 PM CST - Updated February 27 at 2:26 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Waseca Police Department notifies the public of a registered sex offender moving to the city.

36-year-old Mark Wayne Petersen is relocating to Waseca from Waterville.

Officials say Petersen is moving to a residence on the northwest side of town on Saturday.

He was convicted of engaging in sexual contact with a known female teenager but has fully served his sentence.

The Waseca Police Department says it is working with the department of corrections to set up a date for a community notification meeting.

