Community continues to honor Cpl. Caleb Erickson six years later

Community continues to honor Cpl. Caleb Erickson six years later
Through Saturday, Feb. 29, Ward House Brewery is selling a pale ale called ‘Snow Bunny’ to honor Erickson. (Source: KEYC News 12)
By KEYC News Now Online Staff | February 28, 2020 at 11:34 AM CST - Updated February 28 at 11:34 AM

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Friday marks six years since Waseca Marine Caleb Erickson was killed in Afghanistan and the Waseca Community continues to find ways to honor his memory.

Through Saturday, Feb. 29, Ward House Brewery is selling a pale ale called ‘Snow Bunny’ to honor Erickson.

Snow Bunny was one of Erickson’s nicknames in the Marines. He got the name because he was from Minnesota and repaired air conditioning systems. Proceeds from the beer sold will go to the Caleb Erickson memorial fund, which was established to help veterans.

Six years ago Cpl. Caleb Erickson was killed in combat in Afghanistan.
Six years ago Cpl. Caleb Erickson was killed in combat in Afghanistan. (Source: KEYC News 12)

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.