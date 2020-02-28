Iowa Lakes Community College students attend trade show in Las Vegas

EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KEYC) — Construction students from Iowa Lakes Community College recently participated in the World of Concrete Trade Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Students spent two days at the World of Concrete Trade Show trying out brand-new tools, discovering new products and technology and attending hands-on demonstrations. In addition, students also had the opportunity to tour the Hoover Dam, which is regarded as one of the most significant concrete construction projects in the United States.
“World of Concrete is a great opportunity for students to further their learning of construction techniques and work on their professionalism in communicating with the various vendors and businesses attending,” explained Corey Menning, assistant professor and program coordinator of Construction Technology at Iowa Lakes.
The World of Concrete event is the only annual international event that is dedicated to the commercial concrete and masonry construction industries. The event featured more than 54,000 registered professionals and 1,300 exhibits from the industry’s leading suppliers.
Students from Iowa Lakes Community College have traveled to Las Vegas, Nevada, for the last 10 years to attend either the World of Concrete Trade Show or the International Builders’ Show.
