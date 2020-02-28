Dentist gives teeth whitening tips for National Tooth Fairy Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For National Tooth Fairy Day, Dr. Garrett Clause from Commerce Drive Dental joined KEYC News Now at Noon to share some teeth whitening tips.
Clause says the first step is to get a regular check-up on your teeth to learn which teeth whitening option is best. Over the counter products like Crest Whitening Strips are effective in whitening teeth, yet they tend to last shorter than professional whiteners.
