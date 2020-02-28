Economics of Soil Health and I-90 Soil Health Tour discuss regenerative farming and cover crop inclusion

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Waseca Soil and Water Conservation District along with Farmamerica and others hosted a meeting discussing all things soil health and how to and the economic impact of regenerative farming.
The Economics of Soil Health hosted at Farmamerica is part of the I-90 soil health tour that features speakers that use practices such as minimal tillage, no tillage and cover crops.
“We had prepared about 400 acres of soil with traditional tillage, cultivators, we had it all worked down in the spring, it was beautiful and we had a one inch rain event and I could not believe how much dirt was moving out of the field and going away as erosion,” said farmer out of Indiana, Rick Clark.
Keynote speaker and Indiana farmer, Rick Clark, practices no till and cover crops and switched his focus.
“What we’re striving to be is a low-cost input producer and still have increasing yields, so we are no longer chasing yield, we are trying to do this with minimal amounts of input and the minimal amount of risk,” said Clark.
A local Blue Earth area farmer that practices strip tillage also shared his insight.
“We’ve really been able to reduce our nitrogen rates and with the thought that our high organic matter soils in southern Minnesota have a huge potential to mineralize a lot of nitrogen and we’ve seen that as we reduced nitrogen rates,” said Blue Earth area farmer, Matt Alford.
Alford said the time to pay attention to soil health and erosion is now.
“I mean we gotta pay attention to it, I don’t personally want to be regulated as a farmer, so I need to pay attention to what I’m doing, testing my rates, I really think if we don’t start looking at things differently, we’re going to be forced to,” said Alford.
Alford said he found luck starting with incorporating cereal rye cover crops in a growing corn crop around early fall and will help cut costs later.
