Gov. Tim Walz announces Highway 14 funding plan

NICOLLET, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz announced Friday morning a funding path for the four lane expansion of Highway 14 between Nicollet and New Ulm.
Governor Walz stood alongside Nicollet County first responders, bipartisan legislators, community leaders and his neighbors from Mankato to announce the funding plan.
“Transportation is at the heart of what we do. The safety of our citizens, the movement of our goods, economic opportunities that come with it," says Governor Walz
The legislation would update state law to allow the Minnesota Department of Transportation to apply for a federal Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) loan, asking the the federal government for an estimated $36 million for the 12 mile stretch of Highway 14.
