Gov. Walz to announce Highway 14 proposal

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A long-awaited road construction project in Southern Minnesota may be coming to fruition.
Governor Walz will be at the Nicollet Fire House Friday morning to announce a funding path for the four-lane expansion of Highway 14 between Nicollet and New Ulm.
Two people have died this year on the two-lane stretch of the highway.
The estimated $90.5-million project has long been a legislative priority for area lawmakers. The state recently requested more than $50 million in federal grants to complete the expansion.
Governor Walz will be joined by local lawmakers and advocates as well as MnDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher at 10:45 Friday morning to make the proposal announcement.
