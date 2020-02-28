Gov. Walz to announce Highway 14 proposal

The estimated $90.5-million project has long been a legislative priority for area lawmakers. (Source: KEYC News 12)
By Sean Morawczynski | February 28, 2020 at 7:27 AM CST - Updated February 28 at 7:27 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A long-awaited road construction project in Southern Minnesota may be coming to fruition.

Governor Walz will be at the Nicollet Fire House Friday morning to announce a funding path for the four-lane expansion of Highway 14 between Nicollet and New Ulm.

Two people have died this year on the two-lane stretch of the highway.

The estimated $90.5-million project has long been a legislative priority for area lawmakers. The state recently requested more than $50 million in federal grants to complete the expansion.

Governor Walz will be joined by local lawmakers and advocates as well as MnDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher at 10:45 Friday morning to make the proposal announcement.

