Graif Clothing launches new giving initiative

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Marissa Brostrom, owner of Graif Clothing, joined KEYC News Now Morning to talk about their new Graif Gives Initiative to make quality clothing more accessible.
Recently they donated eight different suits, women’s outfits, socks, ties, dress shirts, scarfs and hats to support the Alcohol and Drug Studies’s Love Gala.
Brostrom says they have loyal customers who work for non-profits in Mankato inspired her to begin the initiative and have been great partners in providing quality clothes to those in need.
To learn more about Graif Clothing, visit https://graifclothing.com/
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.