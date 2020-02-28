Iowa Lakes Community College offering combined CNA, ESL course

SPENCER, Iowa (KEYC) — Iowa Lakes Community College announced that it will be offering a combined Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) course for English as a Second Language (ESL) applicants during the spring.
The course will be hosted on the Spencer campus for 16 sessions starting on March 17.
The course is limited to 10 participants and is available at no cost to those who qualify.
ESL classes are also available for immigrants and other individuals who are English Language Learners to help students improve daily communication skills and assist with employment opportunities and/or advancement in their professional careers.
Anyone who is interested in the CNA course for ESL applicants should contact Mariah Wills by phone at (712) 580-8646 or by email at mwills@iowalakes.edu or Nancy Ramos at (712) 362-7965 or nramos@iowalakes.edu.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.