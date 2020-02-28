Iowa Lakes Community College offering combined CNA, ESL course

Iowa Lakes Community College offering combined CNA, ESL course
FILE — Iowa Lakes Community College announced that it will be offering a combined Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) course for English as a Second Language (ESL) applicants during the spring. (Source: Iowa Lakes Community College)
By Jake Rinehart | February 28, 2020 at 5:42 PM CST - Updated February 28 at 5:42 PM

SPENCER, Iowa (KEYC) — Iowa Lakes Community College announced that it will be offering a combined Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) course for English as a Second Language (ESL) applicants during the spring.

The course will be hosted on the Spencer campus for 16 sessions starting on March 17.

The course is limited to 10 participants and is available at no cost to those who qualify.

Anyone interested in more information about this program, including how to apply, should contact Mariah Wills

ESL classes are also available for immigrants and other individuals who are English Language Learners to help students improve daily communication skills and assist with employment opportunities and/or advancement in their professional careers.

Anyone interested in more information about this program, including how to apply, should contact Nancy Ramos

Anyone who is interested in the CNA course for ESL applicants should contact Mariah Wills by phone at (712) 580-8646 or by email at mwills@iowalakes.edu or Nancy Ramos at (712) 362-7965 or nramos@iowalakes.edu.

Iowa Lakes Community College | Iowa Lakes Community College

Located in the picturesque Iowa Great Lakes Region, Iowa Lakes offers several locations throughout a five-county service area: Algona, Emmetsburg, Estherville, Spencer and Spirit Lake. You can take classes either full time or part time; days, evenings or weekends; via television, fiber optics or with a professor in the classroom; and via the Internet with online courses.

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.