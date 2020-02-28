Local recruits reach pinnacle of USMC Boot Camp; earn Eagle, Globe, Anchor, title of Marine

SAN DIEGO (KEYC) — It’s a moment very few can say they have experienced – a moment where Marines are born.
Aboard Camp Pendleton, and on a mountain overlooking southern California just after sunrise, recruits finally become Marines.
Marking the end of the 54-hour long Crucible, and miles of marching through the hills, their drill instructors place the Eagle, Globe and Anchor in their hand, and bestow upon them the title of Marine.
It’s a goal so many of them have striven for, and they’ve earned it with their sweat, blood and even tears.
“When I got the Eagle, Globe and Anchor in my hand I felt my emotions hit me," Pvt. Ross Hammer, a Waterville, Minnesota, native, said. "Just knowing I’ve been here for 11 weeks and just stuff that we’ve gone through in training was really, really mentally and physically draining, and just knowing that push to our last limits on the Reaper and going up that hill – it was all worth it in the end.”
“I think to become a Marine, or be a Marine, means that you have the courage and you know that anything that happens to you, you have the answer – that you can respect people, that you can always be on the watch, and on the job, you can be ready when you need to be,” explained Pvt. Paul Hampton, a Mankato, Minnesota, native.
The new Marines of India Company are nearing the end of their time at recruit training, and with graduation only a few weeks away, they have something special to carry in their souls for the rest of their life.
“It’s a really big goal to have. It’s hard to explain the emotions and the feelings of overcoming it. It’s a good honor to have and a good feeling,” Hammer added.
The Marine Corps has a saying: "We make Marines, win our Nation's battles, and return quality citizens."
They pride themselves on having the most difficult basic training programs, and for many of them, they carry that Eagle, Globe and Anchor they earned there in their hearts.
“I think I’ve grown to be much more responsible and much more mature than I was before," continued Hampton. "And, also, I’ve grown to become more accountable for myself – to hold myself more accountable for my actions.”
Over 21,000 recruits are trained at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, and many of them leave with the pride of knowing they belong to a brotherhood and sisterhood that holds an unbreakable bond.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.