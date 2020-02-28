Mankato East boys’ hockey set for second state tournament appearance in 3 years

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — After defeating the Mankato West Scarlets boys’ hockey team 3-1 Wednesday at the Rochester Recreation Center, the Mankato East Cougars boys’ hockey team is making its second appearance at the Minnesota State High School Hockey Tournament in three years.
The tournament is scheduled to run from Wednesday, March 4, to Saturday, March 7.
The Cougars, along with the rest of the teams that have qualified for The Tourney, are waiting for a few of the section playoff games to wrap up, but the team should know their first-round opponent on Saturday, Feb. 29.
Sports Director Rob Clark joined Mary Rominger on KEYC News Now at 6:30 to take a look at Mankato East’s journey to the tournament, some of their strengths heading into their game in St. Paul and a look back at their last State Tournament appearance in 2018.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.