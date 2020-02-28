Mankato West’s Charlie Pickell looking to go out on top with state wrestling title

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — With two state championships, two Rumble on the Red titles and almost 250 career wins to his name, Mankato West’s Charlie Pickell has become a household name in the Minnesota wrestling community during his high school career.
“Every time I’ve gone up to the state tournament it gets more and more exciting. I just can’t believe it’s here already,” Pickell said.
Pickell is making his fifth appearance in this year’s State Wrestling Tournament, as the 132-pounder brings plenty of experience to the mat, but it didn’t take long for the senior to burst onto the scene after winning a state title as an eighth-grader.
“During the semifinals of his eighth-grade year, he knocked off the number one ranked senior in the semifinals. That was kind of [like] ‘OK, Charlie is here now.’ That’s what I would say is his signature win,” Head Coach Lee Burg said.
Pickell won another state title a year later, as a freshman, but has since been a runner-up in each of the past two seasons.
Now, Pickell hopes to return to the title match and go out on top.
“I’d like to say I worked my hardest every single year, but there is definitely somebody who worked harder than me. That’s why I didn’t get the results I wanted. I have the mindset right now that I don’t think there is any way that anybody worked as hard as I did. I feel pretty confident that I’m going to get it done this year,” explained Pickell.
The senior comes into the tournament with a 39-2 record, and the one driving force behind his dominance is passion.
“He loves to compete, he loves to win, he’s willing to do whatever it takes to be a next-level wrestler. That’s the biggest separation for him,” Burg added.
“This is my life, this is what I train for, this is what I think about 365 days of the year. It means everything to me,” stated Pickell.
While there is still some unfinished business at the high school level, Pickell’s long-term goal is to wrestle at the NCAA Division I level.
“I don’t recall the last time, or if, Mankato West has ever put a Division I wrestler on the mat. I know that’s his goal right now is to be a Division I wrestler. That’ll be huge for our program [and] for younger kids within the program to see that there is a possibility to reach the highest levels of wrestling right here in Mankato,” continued Burg.
The team portion of the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament is already underway, with the individual wrestling tournament scheduled place Friday and Saturday.
