Maple River referendum passes after recount

Maple River referendum passes after recount
FILE — Maple River School District voters will soon be asked to decide whether or not to approve a $63.3 million bond to build a new Pre-K-though grade 12 school. (Source: Gage Cureton)
By Jake Rinehart | February 27, 2020 at 6:45 PM CST - Updated February 27 at 6:45 PM

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) — The Maple River School District announced Thursday after a recount that its referendum vote that was conducted on Feb. 11 has passed.

Community members called for the recount after the Feb. 11 polling showed only a 10-vote difference between being approved or disapproved by voters.

Thursday’s recount was closer than the original vote, as the school district confirmed that 1,034 voters approved the referendum, while 1,028 voters disapproved.

The results of the recount mean that plans for the new proposed building will move forward.

Maple River Schools approved to build a new school through a $63.3 million bond

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - After four tries, beginning in 2009, a new school building has become a reality for the Maple River School District. The south side of the town will soon feature a pre-k through 12th grade school.

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.