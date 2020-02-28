Maple River referendum passes after recount

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) — The Maple River School District announced Thursday after a recount that its referendum vote that was conducted on Feb. 11 has passed.
Community members called for the recount after the Feb. 11 polling showed only a 10-vote difference between being approved or disapproved by voters.
Thursday’s recount was closer than the original vote, as the school district confirmed that 1,034 voters approved the referendum, while 1,028 voters disapproved.
The results of the recount mean that plans for the new proposed building will move forward.
