Mayo Clinic Health System adding Mayo Mile walking path at civic center

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Christi Wilking from the Mayo Clinic Health System joined KEYC News Now Morning to talk about the upcoming addition to the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
As part of the agreement to rename the downtown civic center Mayo Clinic will be making additions to the building.
The Mayo Mile is an indoor walking path that will be open weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
On March 4, there will be a community celebration for the launching of the Mayo Mile. The event will be held at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the lobby near the box office at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
