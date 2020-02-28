Multiple crews respond to Nicollet County barn fire

NICOLLET COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - Multiple fire crews have been called to a barn fire just off Highway 14 between Nicollet and North Mankato.
Crews from a least Nicollet, North Mankato and South Bend Township have responded to the scene, which is just off Highway 14 and Nicollet County Road 25, which is about halfway between Nicollet and North Mankato.
A KEYC News Now reporter on the scene says the fire appears to be in a hog barn.
We will have more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.