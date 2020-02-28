New GMG program aims to contribute success to regional marketplace for newcomers

By Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger | February 27, 2020 at 8:22 PM CST - Updated February 27 at 8:22 PM

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Danielle Duffey, director of Community Connections at Greater Mankato Growth, joined KEYC News Now at Noon to explain what the Community Navigators program is and how it can help businesses who may be new to the greater Mankato area.

A Community Navigator is described as a “super connector with a robust network and knowledge of Greater Mankato,” according to GMG’s website.

Anyone who signs up for the Community Navigator program will have the opportunity to get introduced to new people that have similar interests as you.

For more information about the Community Navigators program, including application information, visit Greater Mankato Growth’s website.

