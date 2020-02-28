Salvage Sisters shares poetry from the Minnesota Prison Writing Workshop

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mary Hirn from Salvage Sisters and Michael Torres from the Minnesota Prison Writing Workshop joined KEYC News Now at Noon to discuss their poetry gumball machines.
Hirn was inspired to partner with MPWW after her son found one of their poetry gumball machines at a book store in the Twin Cities. After reading through the poems, she reached out to the workshop to bring one of these gumball machines to Mankato.
Each ball comes with one wrapped poem. They’re 50¢ and all proceeds go towards MPWW.
Torres says that its the students who choose which poems go into the machines, and the poems draw from their life experiences.
Salvage Sisters Mercantile is located on Riverfront Drive in Mankato.
To learn more about Minnesota Prison Writing Workshop, visit https://mnprisonwriting.org/
