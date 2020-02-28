Waseca resident completes coast-to-coast bike ride

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Waseca resident Jason Folie finished his California-to-Florida bike ride to raise awareness for his rare degenerative eye disease.
Folie left San Diego on January 7th with plans to reach Florida in mid-March, but made it there ahead of schedule. On March 28, he and his fiance will hold a fundraising dinner at The Mill Event Center in Waseca, where attendees will wear a blindfold while they eat to experience the challenges of blindness.
Tickets, which are $30 per person or $50 per couple, must be purchased in advance at The Mill Event Center, Snap Fitness in Waseca or find a link to buy online through Folie’s Facebook page.
Folie has choroideremia, a rare retinal degenerative disease that affects predominantly men. A genetic anomaly creates a protein deficiency that causes progressive blindness.
There is no cure, though Folie said he remains optimistic that gene therapy trials will find a cure before he fully loses his vision.
On Folie’s cross-country trip, he visited with others who have choroideremia as well as interviewing with news stations. All this was to raise awareness of his disease and gain pledges for his $100,000 donation to the Choroideremia Research Foundation; $35,000 of which he is donating himself.
