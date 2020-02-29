Alex Stalock makes 24 saves, Wild rout Blue Jackets 5-0

Minnesota Wild goalie Alex Stalock, right, stops a shot by Columbus Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) (Source: Paul Vernon)
By Mitch Stacy | February 28, 2020 at 10:17 PM CST - Updated February 28 at 10:17 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Alex Stalock stopped 24 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and the Minnesota Wild beat the Columbus Blue Jackets for the second time this week, 5-0 on Friday night.

Zach Parise and Kevin Fiala each had a goal and an assist to help the Wild win their third straight and improve to 12-5-1 in their past 18. They moved within a point of a wild-card slot in the crowded Western Division.

Twenty-four hours after a 7-1 rout of Detroit in the first leg of the back-to-back, the Wild also got goals from Joel Eriksson Ek, Jared Spurgeon and Ryan Hartman.

Stalock had his ninth career shutout.

The injury-plagued Blue Jackets are slipping in the other direction. They lost for the 10th time in 11 games, but still started the day holding the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Division.

