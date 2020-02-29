Local Indigenous artists highlighted at market

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Indigenous artists from Mankato showcased their work at a local indigenous market.
The market brought forward indigenous culture and art with vendors selling homemade dream catchers, ethically sourced beeswax candles, art and more.
With dance performances by indigenous elementary students.
One event coordinator and artist brought forth her naturally made items.
“All of my products come from my yard or garden or wild harvested around Mankato, I also teach wild medicines, but my products are medicinal saves, elderberry tonics, infused homeys and herbal teas," Co-event coordinator and cratered of Lakota Made products said Megan Schnitker
The event was held inside the newly opened Blue Boat located downtown in the spaced that previously housed New Bohemia.
The center serves as an art gallery and with plans to turn into a cafe in the future.
