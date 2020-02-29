Locals gather to discuss farm crisis concerns

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - According to data released by the federal court system, farm bankruptcies are up 16 percent in the Midwest, with 30 farmers last year in Minnesota filing for bankruptcy.
Saturday, February 29th farmers and their supporters came together to raise awareness of what some are considering farm crises.
“The crises people are going through, right now..this the 6th year of extremely low prices, dairy has been extremely hard hit we have lost about 300 dairy farmers in this state,” said Land Stewardship Project policy organizer, Paul Sobocinksi.
“Every time an 8,000 cow herd starts up it eliminates 80 hundred cow herds...because they are making that much milk that makes up for the 80 and they get extra premiums probably, because they are that large...from our coops, so it eliminates the small guys from making anything ,” said Sleepy Eye dairy farmer, Madonna Sellner.
"The main fact is that farmers continue to get paid less and less and the corporate agribusiness that we do business with get more and more," added Sobocinksi.
The forum was hosted by The Land Stewardship Project, which began in September of 2019, with 37 member-farmers joining to address issues they were facing.
During the last several months, members have met across the state developing a list of public policies they want to see implemented, such as doubling the number of farm advocates, including health care for farmers in mediation, advocating for the equal treatment of farm owned cooperatives and preventing mega mergers... to name a few.
The call for these public policies are stated in a petition, signed by over 2,000 people across southern Minnesota and presented to speakers Commissioner of Agriculture Thom Petersen and Attorney General Keith Ellison at the meeting.
Commissioner Petersen addressed the issues stating that Minnesota has moved into the top 5 in farm bankruptcies.
“We want those small and midsize dairy farmers to survive and that’s why at the Department of Agriculture we are working on putting dollars into those farmers and make sure they have resources available," said Petersen.
