Man arrested, charged in connection to counterfeit money being used in Spencer

SPENCER, Iowa (KEYC) — The Spencer Police Department announced Friday evening that it has arrested a man in connection to counterfeit money being used in the community.
Authorities report that 40-year-old Jeremy Gayle of Spencer was arrested on Friday and charged with five counts of forgery and one count of ongoing criminal conduct, a Class D and B felony in the state of Iowa, respectively.
Gayle is currently being held in the Clay County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Law enforcement officials announced Thursday via Facebook that eight different businesses reported receiving counterfeit $20 bills within the week.
The fake money that was being passed off as legitimate all had the same serial number and the words “prop copy” stamped on the back of each bill.
