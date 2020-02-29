Mathiowetz breaks uncle’s record, becomes Knights’ all-time scoring leader

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s faced-off against BOLD on Friday night in St. Peter.
This contest was back-and-forth for the entire game, but it would be St. Mary’s who would pull away late in the game, winning by a score of 58-44.
Madison Mathiowetz made St. Mary’s history on Friday, as she became the all-time scoring leader in school history, breaking a record set by her uncle. She surpassed her uncle’s career scoring record of 1,838 points by recording 25 points and eight rebounds.
