MnDOT crews get out of the plows, onto the highways

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Although Mother Nature is giving us a break from the snow, crews from the Minnesota Department of Transportation are still hard at work catching up on projects and road maintenance.
Crews might not be in the plows right now, but they're still on the highway with guard rail repair, tree trimming and patching holes.
MnDOT wants to remind drivers to watch for their crews and follow directions when passing them on the roads.
“One thing we want people to know is we have a lot of crews on the road and they’re probably not used to seeing them on the road right now, we need to watch for them. Drive through the work zones with care also there’s potholes out there we want them to remember there’s potholes out there and watch where they’re driving," explained MnDOT Superintendent Tony DeSantiago.
Crews are currently filling potholes with temporary patches and will go back to them later in the year when more permanent materials are available.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.