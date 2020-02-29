Ross, Gordon lead Magic over Timberwolves 136-125

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Terrence Ross scored 19 of his season-high 33 points in the fourth quarter and Aaron Gordon finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high 12 assists for his first career triple-double, leading the Orlando Magic to a 136-125 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Nikola Vucevic added 27 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic, who won for the fifth time in six games.
D’Angelo Russell led Minnesota with 28 points. Juancho Hernangomez added 18 points and 13 rebounds.
