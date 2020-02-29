United Hospital District completes $7.1 million expansion project

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) — United Hospital District in Blue Earth has recently completed a new expansion project.
The $7.1 million project broke ground in December 2018 and a little over a year later is complete and ready for use.
The project includes renovations and expansion to the Emergency Room Department, clinic, gift shop, chapel, surgical waiting area, dining area and structural updates.
“It’s going to allow us to provide better and more care locally. Now, we know we can’t do everything, we can’t do all things for everybody, but we can be that connecting point where if we can’t provide it, we can get you somewhere that can,” United Hospital District Chief Executive Officer Richard Ash explained.
The expansion project was done with three goals in mind: a safer and more secure area for Emergency Department patients, prepare the hospital for today’s and tomorrow’s new technology and safety for staff.
“Small rural hospitals across the nation are either closing or disappearing into larger organizations,” Ash added. “We pride ourselves on the fact that our care is local, governing is local and we’re all about, I hate to sound selfish, but all about us.”
Discussions for the project began in 2017.
