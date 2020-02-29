The USDA NASS yield estimates assist in farm program decisions

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the 2019 and 2020 farm program decisions needing to be made in the next couple weeks. The numbers can help producers decide between price loss coverage or agriculture risk coverage.
Language in the farm bill specifies that ARC payments be based on numbers from the Risk Management Agency or Crop Insurance average yields for counties, but those numbers aren’t expected to be released until May, well after the deadline of March 16.
Hopes are that yield numbers through the latest USDA report will help in the decision making process as producers continue to estimate county yields and market year average prices.
“Based on the NASS yield estimates, there’s only less than ten counties in Minnesota that will qualify, now six of those counties happen to be in our immediate area in southwest Minnesota. Several counties in the viewing area here potentially could qualify for 2019 Soybean ARC-county payments,” said farm management analyst with MinnStar Bank, Kent Thiesse.
USDA 2019 county yield numbers for all crops in Minnesota can be found here and for further information contact your local FSA office.
