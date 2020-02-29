Walz announces funding plan to complete Highway 14 expansion from Nicollet to New Ulm

Nicollet, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz, alongside legislatures and community leaders, announced a funding plan to complete the expansion project of Highway 14 on Friday.
“The legislature as you see it here, bipartisanship, committed to getting this done, this accelerates this by decades, finally getting this done,” Walz said.
The funding plan is to expand the 12-mile stretch between Nicollet and New Ulm from two to four lanes.
Walz stood by bipartisan lawmakers and community leaders announcing the funding plan at a press conference at the Nicollet Fire House.
Under the plan, the legislation would update state law to allow the Minnesota Department of Transportation to apply for the Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) loan.
“Which is a federal loan through USDOT, and we are looking at that to be the final component to be able to fund the final segment of Highway 14,” Transportation District Engineer Greg Ous, explained.
The state would ask the federal government for an estimated $36 million of the $90.5 million project.
“What we know about the loan program is that we will be successful in the loan application and then there is a gap of about 20.7 million dollars,” MnDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher said.
That gap is being sought by the already applied for Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) program.
“And so hopefully we will get some more money from the federal grant program...and then we will close any gap that we have left through the MnDOT Budget,” Anderson Kelliher added.
“That’s our commitment,” added Walz.
For many, the project is personal.
“Fixing Highway 14 has always been about safety and economic development. These accidents are personal for me and for many in my area,” Nicollet Mayor Fred Froehlich stated.
“We’ve lost a lot of people on Highway 14 over the years," said Rep. Jeff Brand (R-19A). “[I’m] Thinking about the recent ones in January of last month. It’s tragic that we lost two people on Highway 14 within 26 hours... I think it’s one of those things that hits home for a lot of people.”
And for many, the announcement has been a long time coming.
“I’ve been in the legislature for 12 years. I started working on this issue before I was even elected and others have worked on this issue for decades,” said Rep. Paul Torkelson (R-16B).
The legislation is scheduled to be introduced to the house on Monday, March 2, with the goal of the project breaking ground in 2022.
