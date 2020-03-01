State legislators split on emergency insulin program

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - This week, the Minnesota House of Representatives passed a bill that would establish an emergency insulin program.
That bill, authored by Democrats, now goes to the Senate, where both its counterpart and a Republican version of the bill wait to be heard in committee.
Democrats’ bill, which passed 75-52 in the House, would require pharmacies to participate in the program to do business in the state.
Pharmacies would provide up to a three-month supply of insulin to patients who show they need it on an emergency basis.
Patients would be responsible for making a $30 co-payment for each month’s supply.
Under the Senate Republican bill, patients can receive a 30-day supply of insulin with a $75 co-payment.
They would also have the opportunity to receive more if needed.
One main item up for debate between Republicans and Democrats is how to pay for the program.
Democrats like Representative Jeff Brand (DFL - St. Peter) point to manufacturers.
“There’s two competing ways to pay for it. We can either ask that entities like Mankato Clinic do it or ask the manufacturers to do it. And I think that that’s more appropriate that we ask them to do it," Brand said.
Republican Representative Jeremy Munson (R - Lake Crystal), who sits on the House Health and Human Services Finance Division, expressed his concern with this approach.
“The most expensive insulin company is going to be basically making money on the program, so it takes away an incentive to lower the cost of insulin," Munson said.
Eligibility requirements are also slightly different for both the Democrat and Republican versions of the bill.
To be eligible under the Democrats’ bill, patients would need to be uninsured, have drug-coverage through Medicare and have incurred more than $1,000 in annual out-of-pocket drug costs or have private insurance with cost sharing that exceeds $50 for a month’s supply of insulin.
Patients would also need to not be enrolled in medical assistance or MinnesotaCare.
This holds true for the Republican bill as well.
Under that bill, patients should not have access to prescription drug coverage through an individual or group health plan that limits the total amount of cost-sharing that they are required to pay for insulin.
This includes co-payments, deductibles and coinsurance to $100 or less for a 30-day supply of insulin.
The Republican bill covers those at 400 percent of the federal poverty level, which is $50,000 for individuals.
The Democrat bill covers those at 500 percent of the federal poverty level.
Both bills are in the Senate Health and Human Services Finance and Policy Committee.
