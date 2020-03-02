Amy Klobuchar cancels campaign rally in St. Louis Park

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (KEYC) - Protesters take over Amy Klobuchar’s campaign rally in St. Louis Park.
It happened Sunday night shortly before the event was scheduled to start.
The group is demanding Klobuchar drop out over what they insist is the wrongful murder conviction of a black teen.
Myon Burrell, now 33, was convicted for the 2002 first-degree murder of 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards, who was shot by a stray bullet as she was doing homework inside her house.
The high-profile case was prosecuted by Klobuchar when she was a top Minnesota county attorney. But an Associated Press investigation uncovered new evidence and significant inconsistencies, raising questions about Burrell’s guilt.
