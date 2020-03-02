Amy Klobuchar to end campaign; will endorse Biden

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn (KEYC) - Senator Amy Klobuchar will end her presidential campaign on Monday, a senior campaign aide tells CNN.
Her campaign says she is flying to Dallas and plans to join Former Vice President Joe Biden at his rally Monday night.
Klobuchar was the second presidential candidate to exit the race in less than 24 hours, following another Pete Buttigieg’s departure late Sunday. Both touted their Midwestern roots.
Their decisions reflect a push among moderates to consolidate behind Biden as a counter to progressive rival Bernie Sanders.
Klobuchar outlasted several better-known and better-funded Democrats, thanks to a better-than-expected third-place finish in in New Hampshire. However, after she posted sixth place finishes in Nevada and South Carolina, the odds of her winning the nomination were slimming.
Klobuchar’s campaign ends just before Super Tuesday, where voters in her home state of Minnesota will be participating in the primaries.
