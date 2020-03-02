Antiques, classic toys and scrapbooks for National Old Stuff Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monday, March 2, is National Old Stuff Day, a day meant to highlight the old stuff in our lives and maybe push you to break away from those old routines.
To celebrate, Kelsey and Lisa brought in a few things they consider old and reached out to Facebook to see other people’s old stuff.
Lisa brought with her scrapbooks with old photos and talked about the scrapbook hobby.
Kelsey brought in her favorite childhood toy, the Barbie Dreamplane Playset, which she received for Christmas when she was 4-years-old.
