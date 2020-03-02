The Docket: election day Tuesday, local bonding requests to be heard in committee

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The presidential nomination primary is on Tuesday, March 3rd, plus local bonding requests are set to be heard in committee this week.
Here’s what’s on The Docket this first week of March.
Minnesota will be one of 14 states voting in Super Tuesday.
Polls are open from 7:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M.
Voters can register in person on election day as long as they bring proof of address with them.
Voters will also be allowed to vote as long as they are in line by 8:00 p.m., even if they haven’t reached the front until after that time.
Blue Earth County Elections Administrator Michael Stalberger told KEYC News Now in February that voters should be aware of changes when they come to cast their ballot.
“The biggest difference that our voters are going to experience on election day for this PNP, for the presidential nomination primary, is that they’re going to need to declare a political party to receive a ballot,” he said.
To find out where to vote, visit the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.
Up at the capitol, the Capital Investment Division will hear local bonding requests on Mankato and Minnesota River projects.
Under two different pieces of legislation, more than $12 million would be appropriated to help stabilize the Minnesota River riverbank in the Land of Memories Park to reduce erosion and protect Well 15.
Over $4 million would also be appropriated to help reduce erosion and improve water quality in the Minnesota River-Mankato watershed.
Representative Jeff Brand (DFL - Saint Peter) has a bill in committee this week that aims to help develop child care facilities in Greater Minnesota.
Under the bill, which has bipartisan support, private child care providers licensed as a child care center or to provide in-home family child care would be eligible for grant funding.
“If you’re a county or a city and you’re having a difficult time trying to find child care providers, maybe there’s an in-home provider that can easily become a center-based provider. I’ve got a bill that would include $10 million for new infrastructure and $10 million in cash for existing infrastructure so that way they can expand their daycare opportunities in communities across the state,” Brand said.
The bill appropriates $10 million from both the General Fund and the Bond Proceeds Fund.
