GFW School Board comes to decision to close Fairfax location

FAIRFAX, Minn. (KEYC) — The Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop School District has been facing a difficult decision the past couple of months: Which school in its district to close, if any, in an attempt to assist the district with its debt.
After months of discussion and various proposals, the district has come to its decision after voting 4-2 in favor of closing the Fairfax Intermediate School, effective at the beginning of the next school year.
“I don’t think anybody in the public really envied them for the position they were in and I have heard, as I shared earlier, I have heard more of a feeling of OK well now a decision has been made and we can move forward,” explained Superintendent Lonnie Seifert.
The closing of either the Fairfax or Gibbon locations were on the table.
After a proposal to close Gibbon’s school failed 2-4, the board turned their attention to Fairfax, discussed at length the ramifications of closing it, and ultimately passed the motion to close the Fairfax location.
This motion will save the district roughly $207,000 per year, making the other schools operate more efficiently by having them closer to capacity and give them a school that will probably last longer, as the Gibbon location had 60% of the building remodeled in 1998, while the location in Fairfax was last updated in 1975.
“Any school closing is going to be a tough decision for any school board," Seifert added. "It didn’t matter which decision they made, it was going to be viewed as wrong by some people. I think there is that feeling in the community of hurt and yet I know there are some that are saying it was a decision that had to be made and, unfortunately, they view it as our building, but now we need to move forward.”
