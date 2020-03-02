Greater Mankato Area United Way makes reading more accessible for area children

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -March is National Reading Month and Greater Mankato Area United Way reminds locals of the free book services they offer.
Since 1997 United Way has promoted and made reading more accessible for children through their Books for Kids programs.
“So it becomes about a lot more than just reading. It becomes about imagination and understanding and asking questions. We know how important reading is for children starting at infancy, so our United Way initiatives all really focus on that aspect of accessibility, we want to make sure that books are being put into the hands of kids directly,” said Greater Mankato Area United Way Marketing and Communications Director Laura Murray.
Every other month United Way distributes books via mail to children in our service area for ages two months to four years old, for free, thanks to donated books from Capstone Publishing.
And through partnering with the Olseth Family Foundation, every spring books are distributed to fourth grade classrooms.
