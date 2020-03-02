Health officials stress importance of routine colorectal cancer screenings

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The message is prevention, as March marks Colorectal Cancer Awareness month.
This year an estimated 95,000 people will be diagnosed with colon cancer and an additional 40,000 with rectal cancer according to the American Cancer Society.
"Unfortunately the mortality rate is still high about 50,000 people will die from colon cancer throughout the country this year, said Mayo Health Clinic System oncologist, Dr. Amrit Singh.
While colonoscopies are the traditional form of screening, an alternative at home test is available.
“Many patients do not like to go in for colonoscopies. So we do have a test called cologuard test, which is a test for cancer DNA in the feces. If that test is positive they will need to go in for colonoscopy. But alternates for screening are available,” said Dr. Singh.
Due to an increase in colon and rectal cancers in younger patients, the American Society now recommends that screenings begin at 45 instead of 50.
Dr. Singh also adds that if a family member has had colon cancer, to start screening 10 years earlier than the age they were diagnosed.
"If a family member had colon cancer at age 50 you should start screening at age 40," added Dr. Singh.
Mayo Clinic also says a healthy lifestyle can help lower your risk for colon cancer.
They suggest exercising, eating a diet rich in fruits, vegetables and whole grains, drink alcohol in moderation and quit smoking.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.