Jersey Mikes gives back to the community with the Month of Giving

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Chris Kunst from Jersey Mikes joined KEYC News Now Morning to talk about their Month of Giving.
During the month of March, customers will be asked if they’d like to donate and in return they will get coupons that they can use on their next visit.
On the last Wednesday of the month, March 25, there will be the Day of Giving were Jersey Mikes will donate 100 percent of sales.
Funds raised during this year’s Month of Giving will go to MY Place.
Jersey Mikes has two locations in Mankato, one just off Riverfront Dr. and the other by Madison Ave. in front of Hilltop HyVee.
