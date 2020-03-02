Klobuchar, Smith announce additional aid available to Minnesota producers

WASHINGTON (KEYC) — Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith announced Monday that additional U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) funding will be provided to Minnesota producers to help them recover from 2018 and 2019 losses related to excessive rain.
The USDA also announced Monday that it is finalizing agreements with sugar beet cooperatives to distribute $285 million to grower members for 2018 and 2019 crop losses.
Funds for all producers is being made available through the USDA’s Wildfires and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus (WHIP+).
Klobuchar and Smith encourage any producer who may be interested in applying for additional funding visit their local Farm Service Agency (FSA) beginning on March 23 to apply for WHIP+ assistance, while sugar beet growers should go directly to their cooperative.
“This announcement from the USDA is welcome news to farmers who faced losses and lost income after the extreme weather our state experienced last year,” Klobuchar said. “I will continue working to ensure that farmers receive our support during tough times in the agricultural economy.”
“In recent years Minnesota has been hit by excessive rain that’s left producers facing irrevocable damage,” added Smith. “This additional funding will help bring relief to some Minnesota producers, who are vital contributors to our state’s economy and the world’s food supply. I urge folks to take advantage of this opportunity starting on March 23.”
Anyone who is interested can find their local Farm Service Agency by visiting the USDA’s website.
