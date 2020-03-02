Man injured after shooting near Silver Lake

SILVER LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - A man is injured after being shot near Silver Lake.
Police were called to a report of a shooting on 207th Street east of Silver Lake just after 11:00 a.m. Sunday.
Authorities arrived to find a man who had been shot. Officials say he was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where he remains in stable condition.
The suspect was later found dead in the home. The names of the suspect and victim have not been released at this time. The case remains under investigation.
