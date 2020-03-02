Meteorological spring versus astronomical spring

Our solstices and equinoxes will vary year to year due to fact that Earth’s rotation around the sun actually takes 365.2422 days not 365 days. It also varies due to the elliptic path Earth takes as it orbits the sun. To make up for the missing time we add an extra day to the shortest month of the year every 4 years, which we refer to as leap year. Since this year is a leap year our solstice and equinoxes will vary. For the 2020 season our spring equinox will fall on March 19th and run 3 months until our summer solstices starts June 20th. At any given year the astronomical seasons can vary between 89 to 93 days. These constant variations make it very difficult to track climatological data and also makes it difficult when it comes to comparing seasonal climatological data. This is why meteorological seasons were developed.