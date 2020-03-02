Nigerian immigrant, Navy Officer credits Lake Crystal for Navy success

Camp Lemonnier, which is located in the country of Djibouti, is a U.S. Navy base located in the Horn of Africa and is described as the only enduring U.S. military base on the continent of Africa. The camp provides, operated and sustains service in support of combat readiness and security of ships, aircraft, detachments and personnel for regional and combatant command requirements, enabling operations and providing stability in the Horn of Africa, while also fostering positive relations between the U.S. and African nations.