Nigerian immigrant, Navy Officer credits Lake Crystal for Navy success

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (KEYC) — A Lake Crystal, Minnesota, resident is serving as a U.S. Navy Reserve supply officer at Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti after emigrating to southern Minnesota from Nigeria.
Lt. Victor Agunbiade, who emigrated to Lake Crystal from Nigeria in 2007, is the dispersing officer in charge of dispersing and money collection for the entire African region.
Officials say that Agunbiade plays an important role in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
Agunbiade enlisted in the Navy as a storekeeper in 2008 and was commissioned as an officer in 2013.
During an interview with DVIDS, Agunbiade credited his success in the Navy to the lessons he learned in Nigeria and his adopted hometown of Lake Crystal.
“One key lesson in life is to treat people with respect,” Agunbiade said. “Always give your best in what you do—my dad taught me that.”
Navy officials say that maintaining maritime superiority is vital because the impact affects Americans and their interests around the world. Officials add that 90% of all trade travels by sea, highlighting the importance of maintaining maritime superiority.
“Camp Lemonnier is a key Navy base and a vital asset to the United States as our location in the Horn of Africa overlooks the world’s fourth busiest waterway,” Capt. Ken Crowe, commanding officer of Camp Lemmonier, explained to DVIDS. “A mission as critical as ours comes with a lot of responsibilities and challenges, but our military members and civilians work hard. I’m honored to serve alongside each and every one of them, including Lt. Agunbiade.”
Agunbiade was named the Navy’s 2018 Officer Recruiter of the Year, which is Agunbiade’s proudest distinction while serving in the Navy.
“I joined the Navy 12 years ago as an enlisted member and became a U.S. citizen a year later,” Agunbiade added while speaking to DVIDS. “While I didn’t join for that reason, becoming a citizen has been a blessing and a bonus and I’m proud to have given back to the Navy.”
And while Agunbiade is the first member of his family to serve in the military, he has hopes that his son will consider choosing the Navy for three distinct reasons.
"First, I hope he does it so he can appreciate what the country has given our family. Second, it will teach him respect for diversity, and third, I hope he does it because this uniform has changed my life and I know it can change his for the better, too.”
Camp Lemonnier, which is located in the country of Djibouti, is a U.S. Navy base located in the Horn of Africa and is described as the only enduring U.S. military base on the continent of Africa. The camp provides, operated and sustains service in support of combat readiness and security of ships, aircraft, detachments and personnel for regional and combatant command requirements, enabling operations and providing stability in the Horn of Africa, while also fostering positive relations between the U.S. and African nations.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.