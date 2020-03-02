Rain barrels, compost bins available for sale in Blue Earth County

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — Blue Earth County announced Monday that its Property and Environmental Resources Department is now accepting orders for rain barrels and compost bins.
Orders can be placed until April 22, and items will be available for pick up between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on May 2 at the Blue Earth County Household Hazardous Waste Facility.
Anyone interested in ordering a rain barrel or compost bin can visit the Recycling Association of Minnesota’s website and select Blue Earth County as the pick-up location when ordering.
