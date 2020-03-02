Rain barrels, compost bins available for sale in Blue Earth County

Rain barrels, compost bins available for sale in Blue Earth County
FILE — Blue Earth County announced Monday that its Property and Environmental Resources Department is now accepting orders for rain barrels and compost bins. (Source: KEYC News Now)
By Jake Rinehart | March 2, 2020 at 4:46 PM CST - Updated March 2 at 4:46 PM

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — Blue Earth County announced Monday that its Property and Environmental Resources Department is now accepting orders for rain barrels and compost bins.

Bin Type Cost
Rain Barrels $79 + tax
Compost Bins $66 + tax

Orders can be placed until April 22, and items will be available for pick up between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on May 2 at the Blue Earth County Household Hazardous Waste Facility.

Anyone interested in ordering a rain barrel or compost bin can visit the Recycling Association of Minnesota’s website and select Blue Earth County as the pick-up location when ordering.

Recycling Association of Minnesota

Media on the Glass Recycling Summit and America Recycles Day Recycling leaders look to expand glass markets in Minnesota By Elizabeth Dunbar MPR News November 14, 2019 How you can help Minnesota recycle By Minnesota Recycling Leaders Star Tribune November 13, 2019 Click here to see the presentations from the Glass Summit Click here [...]

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.