School board gives update on tiered busing

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monday night, the Mankato Area Public Schools Board plans to provide an update on its tiered busing implementation at its regular meeting.
ISD 77 Officials say the implementation team has met twice this year and has established at least 60 percent of the new regular routes. The board says it still has to define protocols for inclement weather as well as adjustments for staffing and after-school programs.
Tonight’s meeting is at 5:00 p.m. in the Mankato room of the intergovernmental center.
