Steele County Sheriff stresses importance of hands-free law after loved one is injured in crash

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Steele County Sheriff Lon Thiele joined KEYC News Now at Noon to discuss the importance of the hands free law after a distracted driver struck his wife’s vehicle, injuring her.
On Feb. 24, Thiele received a call from his wife after she was involved in the accident. Her vehicle was struck from behind and she received non-life threatening injuries.
Thiele says that six-months after the law was passed, many drivers still struggle to remain hands free. He stresses that drivers need to put the phone down.
Gov. Tim Walz signed the hands free law for the state almost a year ago now, it went into effect Aug. 1, 2019.
To learn more about the hands free law, visit the Department of Public Safety website.
