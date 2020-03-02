Three suspects in custody after armed robbery near Cottage Path

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Three suspects are now in custody after an armed robbery that took place near Cottage Path at around 12:20 Saturday morning.
Authorities say 18-year old Luot Makuac, 18-year old Kueth Ngut and a 17-year old juvenile male, all from Mankato, knocked on the victim’s apartment door before forcing their way in and holding the victim at gunpoint.
The suspects then left in a vehicle.
The victim was able to identify the vehicle and the suspects.
Three weapons, including two handguns and a rifle, were recovered as a result of the arrest.
Police did recover some of the stolen items.
“They are facing several charges to include first and second degree burglary and robbery along with weapons violations," Associate Director Dan Schisel, with the Mankato Department of Public Safety, said.
The victim is okay and authorities believe there is not a threat to the public.
