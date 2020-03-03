Coronavirus causes concern for local travelers

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Amber Pietan, owner of Amber Pietan Travel Agency joined KEYC News Now at Noon to talk about how local travelers are affected by growing concerns over the Coronavirus.
Pietan says that its been an individual decision for travelers based on their own health.
Pietan says travel insurance, which is often offered by the travel vendor, can be complicated when canceling plans. Fear of contracting the virus may not be enough for travel insurance to reimburse your travel plans. Customers may need to purchase a waiver that allows them to cancel for whatever reason, such as fear of the Coronavirus.
To learn more about Amber Pietan Travel Agency, visit https://amberstravel.com/
