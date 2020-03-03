Educators test their leadership skills; navigate combat scenarios

CAMP PENDELTON, Calif. (KEYC) — Educators participating in the Marine Corps Educators Workshop in California learned a little about teamwork and leadership on Feb. 27.
Educators used their teamwork and planning skills to solve simulated combat scenarios while navigating obstacle courses.
The course is designed to test recruits on their own leadership skills, and the teachers learned that communication and teamwork are vital to success.
“The most difficult part was communicating with everybody and picking a plan and sticking with it instead of modifying it as we go. I’m getting so many ideas to bring back to my students. I really like the way they structure their leadership training,” says Edina High School chemistry teacher Lindsey Smaka.
The Marine Corps holds the Educators Workshop throughout the year to give educators a taste of what the Marine Corps is all about.
